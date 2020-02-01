GROTON CITY, Conn. -- Connecticut State Police shared a video that revealed what happened in the moments leading up to a crash on the interstate.

It happened Saturday on Interstate 95 in Groton City, Connecticut. State police say the driver was live streaming himself driving at speeds over 100 miles per hour before his car struck the guardrail of an offramp. The posted speed limit for the area is 55 miles per hour.

State police say the driver was not injured, but noted that speeding and live streaming are both extremely dangerous and illegal.

