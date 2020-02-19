Health officials in China's Hubei province have announced an additional 1,693 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 132 more deaths.

The update, which occurred Wednesday morning in China, brings the number of total deaths in mainland China to 2,000, with more than 74,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Five people outside of mainland China have died worldwide from the new virus that has countries and travelers on high alert.

Earlier this week, health officials in China published the first details on nearly 45,000 cases, saying more than 80% have been mild and new ones seem to be falling since early this month. A recent spike was due to a broader definition in the hardest-hit region based on doctors' diagnoses before laboratory tests were completed.

Meanwhile, an extraordinary two-week quarantine of the Diamond Princess cruise ship is ending in Japan.

With more than 540 cases of COVID-19, the ship has more infections than anywhere outside China. Experts still aren't sure how the quarantine failed.

U.S. officials announced Tuesday that Americans who remained on board, or are in hospitals in Japan, will have to wait 14 days before they're cleared to fly back to the United States.

A bus carrying passengers from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship leaves a port in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

AP

If anyone from the ship arrives back in the U.S. before that 14-day period ends, they'll have to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine, the CDC explained.