Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz says he is glad to be home with family after a botched assassination attempt in his native Dominican Republic.

More than seven weeks after he was shot, Ortiz said on Instagram in his first public comments, "Being at home and look at my family celebrating that lm here safe is priceless." Ortiz was released from a Boston hospital on Friday.

Ortiz, nickname "Big Papi," also thanked fans for their prayers. The post included pictures of a steak, pasta and grilled fish. Ortiz lamented that his diet was still limited while he is recovering, saying "Too bad l can't crush food yet!!!!"

The 43-year-old three time World Series winner was shot in the back at a Santo Domingo nightclub June 9 by a hit man who police say was supposed to be targeting a different man. Ortiz was brought to Boston the next day needed three operations before he was released.

Ortiz had been at the hospital since June 10, a day after he was shot. Dominican police said that they believed Ortiz was not the original target in the shooting, and may have been mistaken for another man. Police said the gunman was hired to kill an auto shop owner.

Two other people were wounded in the shooting, including Jhoel López, a Dominican TV host who was with Ortiz at the time.

Ortiz retired in 2016 and splits his time between the United States and the Dominican Republic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.