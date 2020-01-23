GEORGETOWN, S.C. — A cow, a dog, and a sheriff's deputy's stun gun made for quite the tale during a burglary run Wednesday in South Carolina.

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says on Facebook that one of its deputies was investigating a reported burglary with his K-9 around 4 p.m. when the dog was distracted by a cow nearby. The dog then bit the cow and the deputy shot the K-9 with a stun gun to protect the cow.

The dog was taken into leash control and returned to the deputy's car, but the cow reacted to the dog, striking the deputy and the owner of the property. They suffered minor injuries.

After all that, the burglary report proved to be unfounded.

