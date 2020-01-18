Disney is planning to drop the word “Fox” from movie studios it acquired as part of last year's $71 billion purchase of Fox's entertainment business, according to reports.

Trade publication Variety reports that 20th Century Fox will become 20th Century Studios, while Fox Searchlight Pictures will be Searchlight Pictures. Variety says the studios' logos are largely unchanged except for the removal of the Fox name.

The change makes sense as Rupert Murdoch's Fox Corp. owns Fox News and the Fox broadcast network, while Disney now owns the movie studios.

Disney representatives haven't returned messages requesting comment.

The Fox-less branding will first be seen on Searchlight Pictures' "Downhill," a Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus movie hitting theaters on Feb. 14, according to CNN. Meanwhile, "The Call of the Wild" will be the first film with the 20th Century Studios name attached.

In this April 3, 2019, file photo, Alan Horn, chairman of The Walt Disney Studios, speaks underneath poster images for 20th Century Fox films during the Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP