DES MOINES, Iowa — The Senate's impeachment trial has wrapped up its Saturday business, and that's freed several presidential candidates from Washington for the weekend.

Some are heading to Iowa for a last-minute blitz of campaigning before the state's caucuses kick off the battle for the Democratic nomination.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota plan town halls, rallies and concerts across Iowa on Saturday to keep their supporters motivated heading into the final stretch of the caucus campaign.

They'll join former Vice President Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who don't have Senate obligations.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was in Iowa speaking as a surrogate of Sanders at a canvass launch on Saturday in Cedar Rapids.

RELATED: Senate impeachment trial: Trump lawyer says Dems want to 'overturn' last election

RELATED: Impeachment trial: House managers use Sen. John McCain's words against President Trump

RELATED: Trump announces rally in New Hampshire on eve of state's primary

RELATED: Early primary voting already underway in some states

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., left, is greeted by Bernie 2020 Iowa co-chair Stacey Walker, right, as she arrives to speak as a surrogate of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at a canvass launch Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

AP