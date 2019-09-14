WESTERVILLE, Ohio —

The Democratic National Committee has announced that CNN and The New York Times will co-host the fourth Democratic primary debate. The debate will be held next month at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio. The debate may also be held the day after if necessary.

CNN's Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett, and The New York Times' Marc Lacey will moderate the debate on Oct. 15. The event will air live on CNN and stream on CNN.com and NYTimes.com.

Thursday night's debate in Houston had 10 candidates qualify for the event, after the previous two had 20 candidates over two nights of debates. To qualify for October's debate, candidates will have to meet both the Polling Threshold and the Grassroots Fundraising Threshold.

Candidates must receive 2% or more support in at least four polls sponsored by an approved organization. The four qualifying polls must be conducted by different organizations, or be held in different geographical areas.

Candidates must also receive donations from a minimum of 130,000 unique donors, with 400 unique donors per state in at least 20 states.

