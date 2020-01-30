A lawyer says a Connecticut man charged with murdering his missing wife amid a contentious divorce case has died following an apparent suicide attempt.

Fotis Dulos had been hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning since Tuesday, when he was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the garage of his house in Farmington, Connecticut.

Lead attorney Norm Pattis told reporters that Fotis Dulos was declared dead Thursday at 5:32 p.m. Eastern.

Dulos was accused of killing Jennifer Dulos, who has not been seen since she dropped their five children off at school in New Canaan in May.

Her body has not been found despite extensive searches. Fotis Dulos had denied any role in her disappearance.

In a court filing earlier in the day, defense lawyers said Fotis Dulos had left a note that insisted he was innocent.

