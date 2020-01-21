Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has a few harsh words for 2020 candidate Bernie Sanders.

In a new documentary titled "Hillary," Clinton slams Sanders' record on Capitol Hill and says "nobody likes" her former presidential rival, according to a report by "The Hollywood Reporter."

The four-part Hulu series is set to premiere at Sundance from filmmaker Nanette Burstein.

According to the "The Hollywood Reporter", Clinton slammed Sanders' record on Capitol Hill in part of the film.

"He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him," she says in the film, according to "The Hollywood Reporter." "Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It's all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it."

When asked by "The Hollywood Reporter" about those comments and whether she still stood by her assessment of Sanders, Clinton simply said "Yes."

The former first lady also wouldn't commit to endorsing Sanders, if he receives the presidential nomination. She criticized not just the senator, but the entire "culture around him."

"It's his leadership team. It's his prominent supporters. It's his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women," she said. "And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture — not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it."

Clinton also weighed in on the controversy alleging Sanders told fellow candidate Elizabeth Warren that he didn't think a woman could win the presidency.

"I think that sentiment is untrue, which we should all say loudly," she told "The Hollywood Reporter." "Then this argument about whether or not or when he did or didn't say that a woman couldn't be elected, it's part of a pattern. If it were a one-off, you might say, "OK, fine." But he said I was unqualified. I had a lot more experience than he did, and got a lot more done than he had, but that was his attack on me. I just think people need to pay attention"

Warren and Sen. Amy Klobuchar are the only two women left in the presidential race. Clinton says she's "talked to them" and answered their questions as well as given them advice on running for president as a woman.

"You're probably not going to be treated fairly, don't let it knock you off stride." she said.

"Hillary" will be available on Hulu in March and will premiere at the Sundance film festival, which starts on Jan 23.