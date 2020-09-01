The ongoing standoff over the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is turning into a test of wills for Democratic and Republican congressional leaders.

Three weeks after the House impeached Trump for withholding $400 in military aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into Democrats, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to send to the Senate the articles of impeachment.

On Wednesday, Pelosi continued to demand more details on how the trial in the Republican-led Senate would be carried out. She has demanded that witnesses be called.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell countered that there would be no “haggling” with the House over Senate procedures. He announced Tuesday he has enough votes to move ahead with a trial similar to the one for President Bill Clinton in 1999. That started without an agreement on witnesses.1999. That started without an agreement on witnesses.

Under the Constitution, the House oversees impeachment while the Senate oversees any subsequent trial.

Lawmakers say the showdown is expected to be resolved this week.

Some Senate Democrats are now saying the time has come for Pelosi to send the articles over. Among those who are still backing Pelosi, however, are presidential candidates Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren.

McConnell has previously stated he will coordinate with White House lawyers on how to proceed with the trial. He also says he expects the president will not be convicted.

Former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton said Monday he would testify in the trial if subpoenaed. If he is not called, it's not clear if the House would try to subpoena him instead. Additional testimony from Bolton in the House could lead to more articles of impeachment which could be sent over for trial.