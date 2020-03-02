DES MOINES, Iowa — A Democratic presidential campaign that has cost more than $1 billion, and narrowed but not yet clarified the field of challengers to President Donald Trump, has arrived at its first big decision day: the Iowa caucuses.

By day's end, tens of thousands of Iowa Democrats will have decided the results of their presidential caucuses in the contest to challenge Trump.

Democrats enter the first contest with uncertainty and deepening intraparty resentment.

The top four candidates are former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Attendees hold letters that read "CAUCUS" during a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg at Northwest Junior High, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Coralville, Iowa.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke