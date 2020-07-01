The Pentagon has confirmed that more than a dozen ballistic missiles were launched from Iran targeting at least two airbases in Iraq where American troops are stationed.

No official information about possible casualties or injuries has been released. The Pentagon said it is still working out initial damage assessments.

The White House released a statement saying President Donald Trump has been briefed and is monitoring the situation and consulting with his national security team.

Iran state TV said its military had launched "tens" of surface-to-surface missiles at the Al-Assad base, according to the Associated Press. State TV described it early Wednesday as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Iran had vowed revenge after the U.S. killed Iran's top military general in an airstrike.

Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement that "it is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil."

Washington Post reporter Andrew deGrandpre tweeted out the statement Tuesday night.

Just hours before the attack, President Donald Trump seemed to back away from an earlier threat that Iranian cultural sites could be attacked by the U.S. if Iran retaliated for the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

In 2018 President Trump made a surprise visit to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq along with First Lady Melania Trump. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence made another surprise visit to the airbase later in November of last year.

First lady Melania Trump, left, and President Donald Trump stand together on stage during a hangar rally at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

