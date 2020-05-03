Katy Perry and fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting, and Perry shows off her sizable baby bump in her new music video.

Through most of the video for "Never Worn White," Perry is shot from the front wearing a dress that hides her pregnancy. But at the end, we see her from the side without the dress, showing her bump.

She also confirmed the pregnancy on Instagram, indicating the baby is due this summer.

Perry and Bloom got engaged this past Valentine's Day.

This will be their first child together. Bloom has a son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Perry was previously married to actor and comedian Russell Brand.

