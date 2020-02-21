SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors say that Klay Thompson will not play the rest of the regular season.

It was expected that Thompson would miss the entire season as he recovers from a torn knee ligament, and the Warriors said it definitively before their game against Houston.

Thompson tore the ACL in his left knee last June during the deciding Game 6 of the NBA Finals against Toronto and had surgery July 2.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, center, reacts after being injured during the second half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

AP

He was re-evaluated over the All-Star break and the team said he “is making good progress and is right on track with his rehabilitation timeline.”

Golden State expects him ready for training camp in September.

RELATED: Report: Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach John Beilein wanted team to practice on Christmas Day

RELATED: Can CJ McCollum carry the Portland Trail Blazers without Damian Lillard?

RELATED: Sacramento Kings SF Harrison Barnes finalist for 2020 USA Olympic Basketball team

Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson, left, and Stephen Curry watch from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

AP