Lady Gaga wrote a heartfelt note to the victims of the recent mass shootings in Dayton, El Paso and Gilroy to announce that she will be funding projects in each of the cities to help inspire students.

In the message, Gaga said she has partnered with DonorsChoose.org as well as her own Born This Way Foundation to fully fund 162 classroom projects in each community.

“My heart goes out to those who were taken from us too soon and to their families, loved ones, and communities who are left to grieve. Everyone has the right to laws that make them feel safe in their communities. In this moment, I want to channel my confusion, frustration, and fury into hope. Hope that we are there for each other and for ourselves,” Lady Gaga wrote.

Her note comes less than a week after the mass shooting early Sunday morning in Dayton that killed nine people and left more than 30 injured. In El Paso, 22 people were killed and dozens more were injured in the mass shooting at a Walmart.

Lady Gaga ends her note by urging anyone who may be struggling after the attacks to reach out for help.

