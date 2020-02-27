Lawyers for “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, say new evidence shows the couple is innocent of charges that they bribed their daughters' way into the University of Southern California.

RELATED: Prosecutors release Olivia Jade Giannulli's fake student athletic profile

RELATED: Loughlin's daughter returns to her popular YouTube channel

RELATED: Lori Loughlin, husband to fight new charges in college admissions case

An attorney for the couple said in a legal filing Wednesday that prosecutors provided the defense with notes written by the admitted ringleader of the college admissions cheating scheme that support the couple's claim that they believed their payments were legitimate donations, not bribes.

“This belated discovery ... is devastating to the government’s case and demonstrates that the government has been improperly withholding core exculpatory information, employing a ‘win at all costs’ effort rather than following their obligation to do justice,” attorney Sean Berkowtiz wrote, according to the Associated Press.

The filing came on the eve of a status hearing in the case scheduled for Thursday at Boston's federal court in the sweeping college admissions bribery case. A trial date has been set for October 5.

Loughlin and her husband are accused of paying half a million dollars to get their daughters into USC through the rowing team.