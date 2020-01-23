Jim Lehrer, a legendary journalist and co-founder and longtime anchor of PBS NewsHour, has died.

PBS NewsHour announced that Lehrer died Thursday peacefully in his sleep at his home.

Lehrer served as the NewsHour anchor for 36 years before retiring in 2011. He had moderated 12 presidential debates, more than anyone else in U.S. history, including all of the ones in 1996 and 2000.

Current PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff said she is heartbroken.

"I’ve looked up to him as the standard for fair, probing and thoughtful journalism and I know countless others who feel the same way,” Woodruff said.

According to the New York Times, Lehrer was 85.

He is survived by his wife Kate; three daughters Jamie, Lucy, and Amanda; and six grandchildren.

Moderator Jim Lehrer addresses the audience before the first presidential debate at the University of Denver, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2012, in Denver. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AP