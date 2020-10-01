Best-selling author and spiritual advisor Marianne Williamson has ended her 2020 democratic presidential campaign.

"I stayed in the race to take advantage of every possible effort to share our message," she wrote in a statement on her website. "With caucuses and primaries now about to begin, however, we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now. The primaries might be tightly contested among the top contenders, and I don’t want to get in the way of a progressive candidate winning any of them

As of today, therefore, I’m suspending my campaign "

The 67-year-old is the co-founder of The Peace Alliance, whose mission is to “take the work of peacebuilding and make it a national and international priority through policy and legislation, as well as embodied in our everyday lives.”

Williamson made headlines during the early democratic primary debates with some memorable quotes.

As reported in the New York Times, she described reparations as "financial assistance" and said President Trump was drumming up a "dark psychic force" in the country.

Williamson's announcement comes eight days after she laid of her entire campaign staff. She has barely registered in the polls and struggled in fundraising since launching her bid for president last January. Her staff was laid off the same day Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro announced he would be ending his bid for the White House.

Her decision to end her campaign also comes on the last day the remaining candidates have to qualify for the seventh democratic debate. The debate will be held in Iowa. Only six candidates have qualified. Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer will take the debate stage on Jan. 14 in Des Moines, Iowa.