CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — A jury has awarded $265 million in punitive damages to a Missouri peach grower who sued Bayer and BASF over damage to his orchards that he says was caused by the weedkiller dicamba drifting onto his trees.

The award Saturday came a day after the jury awarded $15 million in actual damages to Bill Bader, of Campbell.

Bader says dicamba drifted onto his peach trees from other farms.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the jury agreed with the lawsuit's contention that Bayer and BASF committed negligence and conspired together.

Bayer's attorneys said the company will appeal.

RELATED: Bayer appeals $86 million verdict, citing 'inflammatory and disparaging' claims

RELATED: Bayer trial postponed as talks of $10 billion settlement continue

RELATED: Controversial weed killer being used in Denver's parks