Pete Buttigieg's campaign is raising questions about the results of Nevada's caucuses and asking the state Democratic Party to address more than 200 reports of problems allocating votes Saturday.

In a letter sent to the Nevada State Democratic Party late Saturday night, the Buttigieg campaign said the process of integrating four days of early voting into in-person caucuses held Saturday was "plagued with errors and inconsistencies." The campaign is calling for the party to release more detail of the votes and address concerns before releasing final results.

Bernie Sanders won Nevada's caucuses, with Joe Biden a distant second and Buttigieg in third.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was in North Charleston, South Carolina speaking to a majority black church Sunday and said he could "rip out the roots of systemic racism” he he were elected, the Associated Press reported.

When speaking about Bernie Sanders supporters as candidates looked at Nevada caucus results, Biden was critical of Sanders supporters. The former vice president said their behavior has been “Trump-like stuff … not stuff that we’ve done in Democratic primaries before.”

President Donald Trump congratulated Bernie Sanders on his Nevada caucus win telling reporters, “we’ll see what happens.” Trump said, “I don’t care who I run against, I just hope that they treat him fairly.” The president went on to tell reporters that he hopes it won’t be a “rigged deal” in the primary.

As the Associated Press points out, many Sanders supporters believed the 2016 primary was rigged against the candidate and stayed home on Election Day, which many believe helped Trump win.