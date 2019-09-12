One person is dead and others missing and injured after a volcano on a small New Zealand island frequented by tourists erupted with a large plume of ash and steam Monday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says dozens of tourists were on or near White Island when the volcano erupted. White Island is about 30 miles northeast of mainland New Zealand.

Associated Press reports there were believed to be 20 people injured on the island who needed medical treatment, according to a statement from St. John medical responders. Seven helicopters with paramedics were reportedly sent to the island.

People on boats near the island posted video of the eruption to social media.

"My god, White Island volcano in New Zealand erupted today for first time since 2001. My family and I had gotten off it 20 minutes before, were waiting at our boat about to leave when we saw it. Boat ride home tending to people our boat rescued was indescribable," tweeted Michael Schade.

Schade also tweeted video of people waiting to be picked up by a boat.

And helicopters that appeared to be destroyed on the island.

There will be questions asked to why tourists were still allowed on the island after scientists noted an uptick in volcanic activity. The GeoNet agency said a moderate eruption had occurred and raised its alert level to four, on a scale where five represents a major eruption.

Twelve people died on the island in 1914 when part of a crater wall collapsed, leading to a landslide that destroyed both a sulfur mine and the miners' village, AP reports.