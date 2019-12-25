A Mississippi police officer created a Christmas caper for her preschool neighbor to investigate.

The Oxford Eagle reports city Police Officer Rachel Ratcliffe and 3-year-old Bailey Stacey had formed a unique bond when his family moved to town earlier this year.

“He started seeing my police car out front, and then he just came over and introduced himself and asked about police work,” Ratcliffe explained to the Oxford Eagle.

She also knew Bailey's family had had a rough year. He and his parents had stayed in her house when theirs flooded and they had to move. So she wanted to give him a Christmas experience he'd never forget.

So with two officer friends, Ratcliffe set up clues for Bailey to follow to save Oxford from the Grinch - who had stolen all the presents in the town. One of those friends got the clues in place. The other played the Dr. Seuss character.

The clues led them from the library, to the park and finally to city hall.

Bailey wound up catching the Grinch green-handed in the mayor's office, stuffing Christmas presents into his sack.

And there was one more surprise in store for Bailey. Once the Grinch was unmasked, he led Bailey to a brand new power wheels police vehicle that Ratcliffe found for her special friend.

According to the Oxford Eagle, every morning since he's captured the Grinch and saved Christmas, Bailey has rushed outside to make sure his patrol car is safe and sound.

