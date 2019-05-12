PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii — One person has been killed in a shooting at the Navy and Air Force base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii and the shooter has been identified as a U.S. sailor, the military said.

Gunshots were reported Wednesday afternoon at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam just outside Honolulu.

On Twitter, the base said that officials reported the active shooting incident has been secured. It confirmed that one person is dead, and identified the shooter as an American sailor.

The base tweeted that security was responding to the gunfire reported around 2:30 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The base's gates have been opened after they were closed and some parts of Pearl Harbor locked down.

Capt. Scot Seguirant with the Honolulu Fire Department said firefighters were responding to the base.

The AP says that the shipyard repairs, maintains and modernizes the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which is headquartered at Pearl Harbor. It is the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.