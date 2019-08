PHILADELPHIA — Several Philadelphia police officers have been shot and taken to a hospital Wednesday afternoon.

KYW-TV reports that police were seen taking a man into custody but it's unclear what role he may have had in the shooting.

At least two officers who were shot were taken to Temple University Hospital but their condition wasn't known.

Capt. Sekou Kinebrew says police had first been called to the scene for narcotics activity.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.