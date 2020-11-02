The daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is following in her father's footsteps, beginning training to possibly one day become a WWE wrestler.

WWE reports Simone Johnson, 18, has started training at the company's performance center.

Simone could become the WWE's first fourth-generation superstar. Her great-grandfather "High Chief Peter Maivia" and grandfather Rocky Johnson started the family wrestling lineage.

"Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own," Dwayne wrote in a post on Instagram. "So proud. Live your dream. Let’s work."

“Simone knows she has a lot to learn,” said WWE performance coach Matt Bloom, according to the company's website. “She’s hungry to learn and picks the coaches’ minds, and the veteran Superstars’, as well. She’s not going to rest on her laurels. It’s been a short time, but she’s been crushing it.”

Simone's mother is Dany Garcia. She and Dwayne are divorced, but they remain good friends and she is a co-producer on many of his film projects.

Dwayne wrestled from 1996 to 2004 before he became one of Hollywood's biggest draws. He makes occasional returns to the ring, mainly to work the mic, but has made returns to in-ring action from time-to-time.

Even at age 47, Dwayne remains in phenomenal shape. If Simone is able to make the cut, you could one day see them in tag team action.