If internet searches are any indication, Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson made the most of her time in the spotlight during Tuesday's debate.

According to Google Trends and debate host CNN’s speaking time numbers, the author was first among her peers in online searches but second to last for air time. She spoke for an estimated 8 minutes and 53 seconds, second-least only to former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, who spoke for 8 minutes and 37 seconds.

Another underdog who made some gains, similar yet flipped from Williamson, was debate newcomer Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, speaking for 10 minutes and 44 seconds, the same amount of time as Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rouke.

But Bullock was the ninth most Googled of Tuesday’s ten candidates and only beat out Klobuchar in searches., according to Google Trends.

Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren entered the conversation with targets on their backs. As the most liberal duo of the party’s presidential hopefuls, and among its most prominent candidates, their match up in the first of two nights of debates gave a chance to prove who’s most progressive. And predictably, they took the top two spots for talking time with Warren speaking for an estimated 18 minutes and 11 seconds and Bernie having 17:31 talking time.

Sanders was also second in searches, while Warren was third.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg spoke the third most at 14:09 and was fourth in searches.

Speaking times by candidate, according to CNN:

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren - 18:11

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders – 17:31

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg – 14:09

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock – 10:44

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar – 10: 44

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke – 10:44

Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney – 10:24

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan – 9:38

Author Marianne Williamson – 8:53

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper – 8:37

Author Marianne Williamson speaks during the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

AP