Stunning photos of giant, technicolor squirrels in India are taking social media by storm.

Photographer Kaushik Vijayan posted photos of the Malabar squirrels on Instagram and people were amazed. The squirrels' fur had shades of orange, purple and maroon.

ScienceAlert says these squirrels can measure up to three feet long and usually can be found high in trees and can leap up to 20 feet. This allows them to go from tree to tree without ever having to come to the ground to face potential predators.

Vijayan shot the photos in India's Pathanamthitta district.