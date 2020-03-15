BOSTON — Tech experts say the U.S. internet won’t have any trouble handling spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans who are now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus.

But they say connectivity could stumble for some remote home workers if everyone in their family tries to videoconference at once.

With kids home from school and colleges offering online classes, families who get their internet over cable services could have to ration the videoconferencing and settle for audio.

The core of the U.S. network is more than capable of handling the virus-related surge because it has evolved to handle Netflix, YouTube and other streaming services.

