The Trump administration is coming out with new visa restrictions aimed at restricting a practice known as “birth tourism."

That refers to cases when women travel to the United States to give birth so their children can have U.S. citizenship.

According to two officials, the State Department rules will be publicized Thursday.

The rules would make it more difficult for pregnant women to travel on tourist visas.

They would have to clear an additional hurdle before obtaining the visas.

One draft of the regulations included that pregnant women would have to convince a consular officer that they have another legitimate reason to come to the U.S., according to FOX News.

There are no figures currently on how many foreign women come to the U.S. to give birth. But "birth tourists" often come from China, Russia and Nigeria, according to the AP.

The Center for Immigration Studies, which advocates for stricter immigration laws and has close ties to Trump administration officials, estimates there are around 33,000 "birth tourists" every year.

It's unclear yet how the rule would be enforced.