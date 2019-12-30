CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice supports the firing of each cadet seen in a class picture participating in the Nazi salute or a variation.

The Republican governor in a statement Monday said he reviewed the report for West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Academy Class 18 and approved all of its recommendations.

More than 30 cadets were seen giving the salute, either open-handed or closed fist, as part of a class picture dated Oct. 21 through Nov. 29, 2019. Above the class, text read, "HAIL BYRD!," a message for the class instructor.

The infamous salute was a greeting and gesture of obedience to dictator Adolf Hitler during the 1930s and 40s in Nazi Germany.

According to the report, the cadets described the gesture as "a sign of respect for Byrd," who said to investigators she was "completely unaware of the historical or racial implications of the gesture." Contradicting the statement, however, Byrd reportedly directed the taking of the picture and stated some students said she's "a hard-ass like Hitler."

Some cadets who had reservations opted to make the gesture "due to fear of not graduating or disobeying the direction of an instructor." Others knew of the implications and refused to go along, the report said, while others felt pressured and joined in.

Seven cadets, according to the report, held up a closed fist as to comply with the direction but not make the Nazi gesture in full.

Military Affairs and Public Safety Secretary Jeff Sandy recommended the firings to the governor because those who participated contributed to "far-reaching and harmful perceptions that are the antithesis of the values we strive to attain."

In addition to the cadet firings, a staff member who failed to report the picture also was terminated. Four instructors who at least saw the picture and failed to report it are suspended without pay.

It's not yet clear whether Byrd was given any punishment.

"As I said from the beginning, I condemn the photo of Basic Training Class 18 in the strongest possible terms," Justice said. "I also said that this act needed to result in real consequences – terminations and dismissals.

"This kind of behavior will not be tolerated on my watch in any agency of State government."

