Actress and comedian Betty White was born nearly a century ago today in 1922.

Netflix is now streaming a documentary about the television icon's life called "Betty White: First Lady of Television." She took to Twitter several days before her birthday to talk about the film, calling it a "wonderful early birthday gift" and letting her followers know that "#98feelsgreat!"

Betty White first appeared on television in 1949 on "Hollywood on Television." She is best known for her roles in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Golden Girls." Among her accomplishments: 2 Emmy nominations, a Grammy and an induction into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

