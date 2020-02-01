SAN DIEGO — A San Diego mother, who is facing deportation after living and working in the United Sates for more than three decades, turned herself in to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Thursday morning.

Rocio Rebollar-Gomez, 52, raised her three children in the United States, including her Army Lieutenant son – who had hoped his service to the United States would allow his mother to remain despite her undocumented status -- but unless something changes at the last minute, she'll be forced to leave the country she considers her home.

“For the last 30 days it’s been very difficult for my family. I pray to God for a miracle,” is what Rocio said outside a federal courthouse early Thursday morning.



Rocio said during the news conference that someone spray painted a message of racism on her home Wednesday night attacking Mexicans.



“Not all of us are bad people – I just want an opportunity to work and care for my family,” she said.

Rocio’s son Gilbram Cruz, who is now a lieutenant in the U.S. Army, had assured his mother that despite her status she would be able to remain in the United States because of his military service.



“I serve my country proudly and ask for the policies set in place to keep my family safe. We’ve given up so much for this country, we’ve sacrificed blood, sweat and tears and now I have to hand my mom off to ICE - everything she's done is for us,” Lt. Cruz said outside the courthouse.

In an interview with News 8, Rocio became emotional as she asked for forgiveness for being in the country without papers – saying that for as long as she has been here, she has worked hard, always paid her taxes, and put her children through college.

RELATED: U.S. Army Lieutenant fighting his mother's deportation

Lt. Cruz and his mother met with immigration authorities last month – which is when they informed her that she would not be allowed to remain in the country.

"What is a mother supposed to do when she's deported and her children are underage in another country -- she made a decision to cross over so that she could continue providing for us," Lt. Cruz said.

In 2008, when Lt. Cruz was only 17, federal authorities deported his mom – leaving her school-age kids to fend for themselves. At one point, as they waited for their mom to return, they became homeless.

Gomez is expected to be deported Thursday if ICE does not exercise the discretion it has to reverse her deportation.







