SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced Tuesday that the San Diego Housing Commission will receive nearly $4 million in federal funding to help homeless military veterans find housing.



The Housing Commission will receive a nearly $3.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program. According to Feinstein's office, HUD awarded $10.5 million in VASH grants to housing authorities and commissions in more than two dozen cities around the state.



"I'm pleased to see additional resources committed to California's homelessness crisis," Feinstein said. "I firmly believe we must combine housing with services to make sure the veterans we bring in from the street don't find themselves back out there."



VASH grants are intended to support rental assistance for veterans and their families. Homeless veterans who are supported by the grant funding are paired with case managers through the federal Department of Veterans Affairs.



"These grants are a welcome help and I look forward to continuing to find ways federal resources can be used to address homelessness across California," Feinstein said.