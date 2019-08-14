Lost WWII soldier returns to San Diego to be laid to rest

SAN DIEGO — The remains of a WWII soldier, who died fighting overseas and spent decades in a lost grave, returns home to be laid to rest Wednesday.



The ceremony is for Staff Sergeant Wesley L. Kroenung, Jr., a Marine Corps combat cameraman who was killed in action back in 1943 in Japan. He died on the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll in the Gilbert Islands while serving with the 2nd Marine Division. He was only 25 years old.

The Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency says Kroenung’s remains were buried on the island, but could not be identified after the war. He was recently identified through DNA testing. Kroenung was officially accounted for on April 16, 2019.

On Wednesday, Marines received his remains at the San Diego International Airport. His coffin was draped in the American flag. The Battle of Tarawa was considered one of the bloodiest in WWII, where 6,400 soldiers died in battle.

Kroenung's family say they are grateful to be able to bury their loved one. According to the agency, this is something the Department of Defense has been doing to help bring home soldiers who were killed on foreign land.



Kroenung will be buried in Miramar National Cemetery Wednesday afternoon.