SAN DIEGO — American citizens on a flight from China are expected to be sent to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar under a temporary federal quarantine, according to U.S. Defense officials.

Military officials say they are in charge of housing only and that their mission at the base would be to provide housing for the group, ranging in age from children to the elderly.

"We're doing everything that we can to make sure they're comfortable and well taken care of during the quarantine," 2nd Lt Shawn Doublet said.

The base recently released the video footage below of where the U.S. citizens would be staying.

The group will be staying at the Consolidated Bachelor Quarters (CBQ), which is a temporary place for military members in transit. There are 150 rooms, which equals 250 beds. Military officials say if they need more rooms, they have the Miramar Inn to use, which is the hotel on base.

"I was notified by MCAS Miramar yesterday that the base is expecting to receive a flight of American citizens returning from China due to the recent coronavirus outbreak," Peters said in a statement released Sunday.



"I will continue to monitor the situation closely and am requesting a public briefing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide San Diegans with the most updated information."



MCAS Miramar Director of Communications Capt. Matthew Gregory said the base has not received word on when the flight would arrive.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper approved a request from the Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday.

"HHS officials requested the Defense Department to provide several facilities capable of housing at least 250 people in individual rooms through Feb. 29, 2020," officials said.

The other bases are Travis Air Force Base in Northern California; the 168th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, in Fort Carson, Colorado; and Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

HHS is responsible for providing medical and standard care, transportation and security for evacuees.

On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a 14-day mandatory quarantine order for roughly 200 passengers who were flown to March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County from Wuhan, China, where the deadly coronavirus was first detected.

The group of 195 passengers, who arrived on a U.S. State Department- chartered airplane on Wednesday, had been staying at the military base under a three-day voluntary isolation while they were evaluated to ensure none developed any symptoms. Public health officials said the passengers would be able to return home following the 72 hours.

The Department of Homeland Security is warning airline passengers that their flights may wind up rerouted if officials discover mid-flight that someone onboard has been in China in the last 14 days. The warning comes as the U.S. steps up its response to the coronavirus outbreak. DHS released a notice Sunday as new travel restrictions officially went into effect for flights. And Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that a "handful of flights will be heading to China to bring Americans back home from Hubei Province, which is at the heart of the coronavirus outbreak.



As of Monday, the total number of cases were more than 17,000 with 11 of those cases being in the U.S., including three new cases in Northern California. Meanwhile, all commercial flights from China are being directed to eight U.S. airports, including LAX, for passenger screening.

