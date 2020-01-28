SAN DIEGO — Retired Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher is calling out his former teammates, who testified against him at his San Diego court-martial in June of 2019 and accused him of murder, in a three-minute video he posted on social media Monday.



The 40-year-old referred to some members of his former platoon as "cowards" and highlighted their names and photos in the video.



Gallagher also lists the status and current units of those still on active duty, which some former SEAL's say could jeopardize the Navy's mission. Gallagher said he's doing this to clear his name.

Gallagher was on trial for war crimes last year. In July 2019, Gallagher was found not guilty by a military jury in San Diego of stabbing an ISIS fighter. He was, however, demoted after the jury convicted him of posing for a photo with the ISIS fighter's corpse. The Navy Board also considered stripping Gallagher of his status as a Navy SEAL. However, in Nov. 2019, President Trump intervened and restored Gallagher's rank.

