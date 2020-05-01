SAN DIEGO — Some military bases in San Diego County have instituted heightened security measures and warned of increased entry gate delays, according to base Twitter posts.

MCAS Miramar sent out a notice on Twitter on Saturday reporting increased entry gate delays.

Camp Pendleton sent a similar message on social media on Saturday, warning of increased entry gate delays and asking everyone entering the base to have IDs ready and that all IDs will be checked.

The measures follow rising tensions in the Middle East after an American drone killed a top Iranian general, although there is no mention in the Twitter posts linking the heightened security to mounting hostilities. Base officials were unavailable for comment.