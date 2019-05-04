SAN DIEGO — Andrea Gallagher, who is the wife of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, told News 8 on Friday that her family has been through intense emotional distress since her husband was removed from the Brig at MCAS Miramar and moved to an undisclosed San Diego military location.

She lives in Florida with her three children, but she is currently living in a hotel room as they await for the small window of time when she can visit with her husband.

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher is currently awaiting a court martial trial in San Diego accused of committing multiple war crimes during deployment in 2017.

He is accused of killing a teenage Islamic State fighter under his care and then holding his reenlistment ceremony with the corpse. Navy prosecutors also accuse Gallagher of shooting two civilians in Iraq and opening fire on crowds. Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

“You cannot prosecute war heroes for what is done on the battle field and line it with red tape like it is something that was committed on American soil. These are instantaneous actions taken against members of ISIS,” said Andrea

Andrea told News 8 it is all a smear campaign against her decorated war hero husband with nearly 20 years of service.

"How is this fair? This individual is fighting against the U.S. government and he is being encumbered. I will never stop fighting for my husband," said Andrea.

Gallagher was moved from the Brig at MCAS Miramar to a less restrictive confinement in part by the involvement by the president of the Untied States who tweeted his support.

"It was an absolute blessing. An answered prayer that the president of the United States intervened. He did not do us favor. He righted a wrong that the Navy did," she said.

Gallagher's attorney said he is confident in his client's case and called Edward Gallagher "a great American."

Gallagher's trial is scheduled to begin on May 28th.