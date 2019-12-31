SPRING, Texas — An evangelical church in Spring takes security very seriously.

So seriously that even the pastor is armed every Sunday.

Pastor Troy Skeen of The Pathway Church has paid guards and volunteer church members who are armed and ready in case something should happen.

Skeen himself is part of the security team. He said he’s always armed with a pistol when he’s preaching.

He’s former military, a part-time police officer and owns his own security company.

He said his church security team is highly trained.

He said while this past weekend’s church shooting in north Texas was a tragedy, he was glad that the church had a plan in place and he thinks more churches need to act now.

“The fact is, we’re living in a society or a world today where it’s not a matter of if it’s going to happen, it’s a matter of when it’s going to happen and where,” Skeen said.

Skeen said he worries about untrained gun owners who now may decide to bring their weapons to church out of fear. He said if they aren’t trained, they can only make matter worse.

