SAN DIEGO — San Diegans vying for a seat in Congress took the debate stage Friday afternoon to make their case for the open position. The seat in the house has been empty for more than a month. It previously belonged to former Rep. Duncan Hunter (R) who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds.

Matthew T. Hall moderated the debate.

The following candidates are listed in alphabetical order participated in the debate. The 50th Congressional District candidates are:

Ammar Campa-Najjar (D), Business Owner/Educator

Carl DeMaio (R), Taxpayer Advocate/Businessman

Helen Horvath (NPP), Organizational Development Consultant

Darrell Issa (R), Retired Congressman

Brian Jones (R), Senator/Business Owner

Henry Ota (NPP), Businessman

The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® (SDAR) and SDMLS hosted the debate.