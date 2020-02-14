SAN DIEGO — San Diegans vying for a seat in Congress took the debate stage Friday afternoon to make their case for the open position. The seat in the house has been empty for more than a month. It previously belonged to former Rep. Duncan Hunter (R) who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds.
Matthew T. Hall moderated the debate.
The following candidates are listed in alphabetical order participated in the debate. The 50th Congressional District candidates are:
- Ammar Campa-Najjar (D), Business Owner/Educator
- Carl DeMaio (R), Taxpayer Advocate/Businessman
- Helen Horvath (NPP), Organizational Development Consultant
- Darrell Issa (R), Retired Congressman
- Brian Jones (R), Senator/Business Owner
- Henry Ota (NPP), Businessman
RELATED: The 50TH: A scandal. A dynasty. An election.
RELATED: San Diego's 50th Congressional District forum
RELATED: The race to unseat embattled Rep. Duncan Hunter in 2020 gets crowded
The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® (SDAR) and SDMLS hosted the debate.