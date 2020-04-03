SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The race to fill the vacated seat of Republican U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter of California is now a two-man race.

RESULTS

Two years after losing a bid to unseat Rep. Duncan Hunter, Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar will head to a November runoff election to fill the post now left vacant by Hunter's resignation. Campa-Najjar will take on former Republican Rep. Darrell Issa, who appears to have outlasted fellow Republican Carl Demaio in the race for second place after the final ballots were counted.









Campa-Najjar topped a nine-candidate field in the traditionally conservative 50th Congressional District to advance to the runoff.

No other candidate in the race mounted a series challenge, including Republican state Sen. Brian Jones, who ran a distant fourth.



Although 10 names appeared on Tuesday's ballot, only nine were actively running. Democrat Marisa Calderon suspended her campaign in January.



The 50th District seat was left vacant following Hunter's guilty plea to misusing $250,000 in campaign funds and subsequent resignation in January.



Campa-Najjar -- who ran a spirited but ultimately unsuccessful campaign against Hunter in 2018 -- was the lone active Democrat on the ballot.



DeMaio, a former San Diego City Councilman, was making his second bid for a House seat, six years after losing to Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, in the 52nd District.



Jones, R-Santee, billed himself as "the only candidate with roots in the district, a proven conservative track record and the ability to get things done." He is a former assemblyman and Santee councilman.



Campa-Najjar, 31, lost to Hunter in 2018 by a margin of 51.7%-48.3%. He was a deputy regional field director for then-President Barack Obama's re- election campaign in 2012, worked at the White House in the executive office of the president and led the Office of Public Affairs for the Department of Labor's Employment and Training Administration.



He says on his campaign website that he will work on behalf of residents' "personal health, safety and economic dignity." The site says he "is a staunch advocate for unions, for federal investment in apprenticeship jobs and for programs for small businesses owned by minorities, women, immigrants and veterans. His platform also includes reform to the Affordable Care Act, passing a clean Dream Act, investing in renewable energy and overturning Citizens United."



Issa, 66, was a congressman from 2001 until 2019 in both the 48th and 49th districts. He ran unsuccessfully for Senate in 1998. Issa is a U.S. Army veteran, and achieved the rank of captain while in the Army Reserves from 1976 to 1980. He holds a bachelor's degree from Kent State University at Stark.



Issa lists border protection as one of his top issues, noting on his website, "We must build the wall." He also calls for stronger immigration enforcement, including "removing those who have overstayed visas and entered the country on false pretenses." He said he will work to counter policies of "sanctuary cities," while also vowing to support efforts to challenge unfair trade practices by nations such as China.



DeMaio, 45, served on the San Diego City Council from 2008-2012 and hosted a conservative radio talk show before leading his own podcast. He ran for San Diego mayor in 2012 but lost to Bob Filner. He holds a bachelor's degree from Georgetown University.

RELATED: Republicans battle for primary spot in contentious 50th district race

He touts his success as a businessman and leadership of the grassroots Reform California group that he says "advocates for government accountability reforms." According to his website, DeMaio wants to "shake" up congress "by advancing a bold, fresh Reform Agenda and recruiting other principled reformers to run for office." DeMaio also says he wants to "take back California from the Democrats' super-majority and their socialist agenda."



The 50th District encompasses most of east San Diego County and a portion of Riverside County.



The top two finishers, regardless of party, will advance to the general election.



A Republican had held the seat since 1981. It was represented by Hunter's father, Duncan L. Hunter, from 1981-2009.