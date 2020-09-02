SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Time is running short, and poll workers, especially those who are bilingual in any one of six specific languages, are still needed for the March 3 Presidential Primary Election. The Registrar’s office is required by federal law to provide bilingual speakers and voting materials to voters who speak Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese. A survey by the University of California, Berkeley showed a need for speakers of Arabic and Korean at about 90 precincts, so the Registrar’s office is also recruiting bilingual poll workers in those languages for the March 3 election.

In addition, the San Diego Registrar of Voters needs standby poll workers who can be assigned on short notice. Standbys who can also speak a second language are in demand, too.

Poll workers receive a stipend ranging from $100 to $175 depending on the assignment, and those who are bilingual receive an additional $15 if they are assigned specifically to provide language assistance to voters.

Poll workers must be registered voters in the state of California or must be permanent residents in the United States and have transportation to their assigned polling location. They will also need access to the internet to complete an online training and attend a 2- or 3-hour in-person class depending on their assignment.

Volunteers can be poll workers for any neighborhood that needs them. Bilingual poll workers fluent in English and one or more of the following languages are needed in the cities and neighborhoods below.

Arabic: Clairemont, El Cajon, Rancho Santa Fe

Chinese: Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Clairemont, Downtown San Diego, Mira Mesa, Normal Heights, Poway, Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Peñasquitos, Santee, Scripps/Pomerado, Serra Mesa, University City

Filipino: 4s Ranch, Downtown San Diego, Chula Vista, Lemon Grove, Mira Mesa, National City, Nestor, Otay, Paradise Hills, Poway, Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Peñasquitos, San Ysidro

English: 4S Ranch, Carlsbad, Del Dios, Eastlake, Eastern El Cajon, Escondido, Fairbanks Ranch, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Encinitas, Mission Hills, Ocean Beach, Oceanside, Otay Ranch, Poway, Rancho Santa Fe, San Marcos, Solana Beach, Valley Center, Vista

Korean: Carmel Valley, UCSD, University City

Spanish: Downtown San Diego, Chula Vista, City Heights, Clairemont, Del Mar, Eastern El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Hillcrest, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Nestor, Oceanside, Otay, Pacific Beach, Paradise Hills, Poway, Rolando, San Ysidro, Santee, Southeastern San Diego, South Park

Vietnamese: 4s Ranch, Carmel Valley, Chula Vista, Clairemont, Del Mar, El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Linda Vista, Mira Mesa, National City, Normal Heights, Paradise Hills, Poway, Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Peñasquitos, Rolando, San Carlos, Santee, Scripps/Pomerado, Southeastern San Diego, Serra Mesa, University City

Prospective poll workers can apply online at sdvote.com. For more information, call (858) 565-5800 or email pollworker@sdcounty.ca.gov. The Registrar of Voters office is located at 5600 Overland Ave., San Diego, 92123 on the County Operations Center campus.