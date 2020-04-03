SAN DIEGO — With 100% of precincts reporting, all the results are in for the open Board of Supervisors seats. The top two candidates will face off in the November election.





San Diego County Board of Supervisors District 1

Ben Hueso is heading to the November election after receiving 31% of the vote. He will face off with Rafael Castellanos who appears to have narrowly beat Nora Vargas by just over 100 votes.

Greg Cox, a Republican, has represented the San Diego Bay-centered District 1 since 1995. Democratic state Sen. Ben Hueso led the field of candidates hoping to replace him and is bound for a November runoff. San Diego Port Commissioner Rafael Castellanos finished second in the race, but only about 100 votes ahead of healthcare advocate and union representative Nora Vargas. The narrow margin of victory means still-to-be-counted ballots could potentially tip the scales for Vargas.

District 1 includes the incorporated cities of Coronado, Imperial Beach, Chula Vista, National City and communities within the City of San Diego, including Barrio Logan, Chollas View, Grant Hill, La Playa, Lincoln Park, Logan Heights, Memorial, Mount Hope, Mountain View, Nestor, Otay, Palm City, Point Loma, San Ysidro, Shelltown, Sherman Heights, Southcrest, Stockton, Sunset Cliffs and part of Downtown San Diego. The district also includes the unincorporated communities of Bonita, Sunnyside, Lincoln Acres and East Otay Mesa.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors District 2

In the race to replace Dianne Jacob, a Republican who has represented a good portion of the East County for 27 years in District 2, Joel Anderson, a Republican former state assemblyman and senator, is heading to the runoff against Republican Poway Mayor Steve Vaus.

District 2 includes the cites of El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Poway and Santee and the communities of Agua Caliente, Allied Gardens, Alpine, Barrett, Blossom Valley, Bostonia, Boulevard, Campo, Canebrake, Casa de Oro, College Area, Crest, Cuyamaca, Dehesa, Del Cerro, Descanso, Dulzura, Eucalyptus Hills, Fernbrook, Flinn Springs, Granite Hills, Grantville, Guatay, Harbison Canyon, Jacumba, Jamul, Johnstown, Julian, Lake Morena, Lakeside, Mount Helix, Pine Hills, Pine Valley, Potrero, Ramona, Rancho San Diego, Rolando, San Carlos, San Pasqual, Santa Ysabel, Shelter Valley, Spring Valley, Tecate, Tierra del Sol, Vallecitos and Wynola.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors District 3

Kristin Gaspar*, also a Republican, was first elected in 2016 to represent District 3, which comprises coastal cities, inland communities and a military base. Gaspar easily led the three-candidate field. Terra Lawson-Remer, an Democratic economist who served in the Obama administration as an adviser on environmental policy, will take on Gaspar in the runoff.

*Incumbent

District 3 includes Cardiff by the Sea, Carmel Mountain Ranch, Carmel Valley, Del Mar, Encinitas, Escondido, Grantville, Leucadia, Miramar, Mira Mesa, Mission Gorge, Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Penasquitos, Sabre Springs, San Pasqual Valley, Scripp Ranch, Solana Beach, Sorrento Valley, Tierrasanta, Torrey Pines and University City.