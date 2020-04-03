SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diegans headed to the polls to cast their vote for their Congressional representative in the U.S. Congress. The top two finishers have been decided in 5 districts that include San Diego.

RESULTS:





District 49

Rep. Mike Levin (D) and Brian Maryott will move ahead to the general election in November.

After winning in 2018 and flipping the Republican seat Democratic, Rep. Mike Levin is running for reelection. He is being challenged by Brian Maryott (R). The district includes parts of Northern San Diego County, like Oceanside, and parts of south Orange County.

District 50

Ammar Campa-Najjar will take on former Republican Rep. Darrell Issa in the general election in November.

RELATED: Super Tuesday in San Diego: Campa-Najjar and Issa will face off for California's 50th Congressional race in November

District 51

Both Rep. Juan C. Vargas and Juan M. Hidalgo Jr. will run against each other in the general election in November.

Who is Running?

Juan C. Vargas currently serves the District 51. He running for reelection in November. Juan M. Hidalgo Jr. is running against Vargas as a Republican. Because they are the only two candidates running, they will move on to general election in November.

District 52

Incumbent Scott Peters (D) and Jim Debello will face off in November for the 52nd Congressional District.

District 53

Results indicate Sara Jacobs (D) and Georgette Gomez (D) will face off in the November election for the 53rd Congressional District.

In California's 53, Rep. Susan Davis is retiring, leaving the door wide open for candidates.

The district includes La Mesa, Lemon Grove, parts of El Cajon and Chula Vista and central San Diego neighborhoods like Hillcrest, Mission Hills, North Park and Grantville.