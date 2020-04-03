SAN DIEGO — UPDATED: Tuesday, March 4, 2020, at 8:30 a.m.

Super Tuesday meant much more than just the Presidential Primary in San Diego. San Diego County held primary elections for several positions including San Diego city mayor, board of supervisors in three districts, city councilmembers in five districts, members of congress in five districts plus voters cast ballots to decide on local measures and one statewide proposition.

Here is a look at the races News 8 is closely following. Read more about each and find in-depth results at the links below as they become available.





Biden surges on Super Tuesday; Sanders wins Democratic presidential primary in California

Bernie Sanders won the Democratic presidential primary in California, claiming the biggest prize on Super Tuesday. Read more >>>

San Diego Mayoral Race; Gloria and Sherman

With Mayor Kevin Faulconer on his way out due to term limits, six candidates were vying to replace him in Tuesday's election. Assemblyman Todd Gloria topped the field of candidates and will face off with City Councilman Scott Sherman in a November runoff. Read more >>>

San Diego's 50th Congressional District Race; Campa-Najjar and Issa

The race to fill the vacated seat of Republican U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter of California is now a two-man race. Two years after losing a bid to unseat Rep. Duncan Hunter, Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar will head to a November runoff election with former Republican Rep. Darrell Issa, who narrowly outlasted fellow Republican Carl Demaio in the race for second place. Read more >>>

San Diego Congressional Races; districts 49, 50, 51, 52, and 53

The top two candidates have been decided in all five CA Congressional races that include San Diego and they will face off in the November election. Read more >>>

San Diego City Council Races; districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9

All five open city council races are set with 100% of precincts reporting. The top 2in each race will meet in the November runoff election. Read more >>>

Board of Supervisors Races; districts 1, 2, and 3

With 100% precincts reporting, all three Board of Supervisors races are set. The top 2 in each race will runoff in the November election. Read more >>>

San Diego County housing development initiatives; Measure A and Measure B both fail

Two measures on the ballot for San Diego voters were aimed at making changes in the future of housing development in San Diego County. Wednesday morning vote totals show Measure B failing with Measure A narrowly failing as well. Read more>>>

CA Prop 13, $15 billion school upgrade bond; not all precincts counted

Californians voted on the widely talked about, and only statewide, Proposition 13 on Tuesday. This means voters will decide if the state should borrow $15 billion for school infrastructure. As of Wednesday morning, 19% of precincts still needed to be counted but early numbers projected that the proposition would not pass. Read more>>>

Measure G in Del Mar will decide fate of hotel, housing project in Del Mar

Del Mar residents will vote on the future plans to build a 65-room hotel with villas, affordable rental housing, and additional lodging for moderate-income guests, plus restaurants and more than a mile of trails. Read more>>>

