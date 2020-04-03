SAN DIEGO — Two measures on the ballot for San Diego voters are aimed at making changes in the future of housing development in San Diego County. Measures A and B have created a lot of buzz leading up to Super Tuesday. Here’s a look at each initiative. Results will be included on this page as they become available.

Measure A applies to housing developments countywide.

If Measure A passes, voter approval will be required for amendments to the county’s General Plan that increase population density for semi-rural or rural land classifications. Previously, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted on the General Plan.

If Measure A does NOT pass, voter approval will NOT be required for amendments to the county’s General Plan that increase population density for semi-rural or rural land classifications. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors will continue to be the ones who vote on these General Plan amendments.

Click these links to view more from Yes on A supporters and the opposing No on A.

Supporters for Measure A include the League of Women Voters in California and the Climate Action Campaign.

Those opposing Measure A include San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, the San Diego County Democratic Party and the Republican Party of San Diego.

Measure B is simply a "yes" or "no" vote on a major development planned for North County San Diego. The measure deals only with one development: the Newland Sierra housing project proposed for the Merriam Mountains off Interstate 15.

If Measure B passes, the Newland Sierra housing project would move forward with plans to build more than 2,100 homes on a site currently zoned for 99 estate homes. The plan also includes a school, retail space and parks. If Measure B fails, the Newland Sierra housing project as currently planned will NOT move forward.

Click these links to view more from Yes on B supporters and the opposing No on B.

Supporters of Measure B include the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara.

Those opposing Measure B include the San Diego County Democratic Party and the League of Women Voters of California.