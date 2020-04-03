SAN DIEGO — The top two candidates for races in city council Districts 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9 are set for a runoff in the November election. With 100% of precincts reporting, all the results are in.

The closest race was in District 1 for second place where Aaron Brennan or Will Moore ended up separated by just over 100 votes. where





City Council District 1

Joe LaCava is heading to the November election after receiving 26% of the vote. He will face off with either Aaron Brennan or Will Moore who are separated by just over 100 votes.

Barbara Bry has been representing District 1 since 2016. In the race to replace her, civil engineer/business owner Joe LaCava topped the field and is bound for the November runoff. With all precincts reporting, Aaron Brennan, a firefighter and Naval Reserve Officer, was in second place, but only about 100 votes ahead of Will Moore, a small business attorney. It wasn't immediately clear how many provisional and mail ballots might still be pending.

City Council District 1 includes Carmel Valley, Del Mar Mesa, La Jolla, Pacific Highlands Ranch, Torrey Hills, Torrey Pines, and University City

City Council District 3

Stephen Whitburn is headed to the November election after receiving 30% of the vote. He will face off against Toni Duran who narrowly bested Chris Olsen for the second spot.

Chris Ward has also held his seat since 2016 representing District 3. Stephen Whitburn, a community nonprofit director, topped the pack of candidates to reach the November runoff, and he will face Toni Duran, a state Senate district representative.



City Council District 3 includes Balboa Park, Bankers Hill/Park West, Downtown, Golden Hill, Hillcrest, Little Italy, Middletown, Mission Hills, Normal Heights, North Park, Old Town, South Park, and University Heights

City Council District 5

Joe Leventhal and Marni von Wilpert are headed to the November election after both candidates received 39% of the vote.

District 5 has been represented by Mark Kersey since 2012. Marni von Wilpert, a deputy city attorney, and Joe Leventhal, an attorney and small business owner, will square off in the November runoff to fill the seat.

City Council District 5 includes lack Mountain Ranch, Carmel Mountain Ranch, Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Encantada - Stonebridge, Rancho Peñasquitos, Sabre Springs, San Pasqual, Scripps Ranch-Miramar Ranch North, and Torrey Highlands

City Council District 7

Raul Campillo and Noli Zosa are headed to the November election after both candidates received the most support in Tuesday night's election.

The District 7 seat is being vacated by Sherman who held the seat since 2012. Vying in the runoff in that district will be Raul Campillo, a deputy city attorney, and Noli Zosa, a small business owner.

City Council District 7 Allied Gardens, Del Cerro, Grantville, Linda Vista, Mission Valley, San Carlos, Serra Mesa, and Tierrasanta

City Council District 9

Kelvin Barrios and Sean Elo are headed to the general election after receiving the most support on Super Tuesday.

The District 9 seat is being vacated by Georgette Gomez, the council president, who has been serving since 2016.

Kelvin H. Barrios, a community outreach director, topped the field of candidates and is bound for the runoff against Sean Elo, a San Diego Community College District Board of Trustees member.

City Council District 9 includes Alvarado Estates, City Heights, College Area, College View Estates, El Cerrito, Kensington, Mountain View, Mt. Hope, Rolando, Southcrest and Talmadge