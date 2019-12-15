SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of San Diegans gathered midday Sunday for a rally to demand President Donald Trump be impeached and removed from office. The event was held at Waterfront Park ahead of the U.S. House of Representatives vote this week to decide whether to impeach Trump for “high crimes and misdemeanors,” according to organizers.

Activists gathered for similar “Nobody Is Above the Law” rallies across the country. Organizers said the rallies were part of an effort to ensure Congress holds the president “accountable for using military aid to pressure Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 elections.”

Speakers at the San Diego event, sponsored by Indivisible San Diego, included Marjorie Cohn with the International Association of Democratic Lawyers; Andy Kopp, co-director of the San Diego Chapter of the Truman National Security Project; Scott Storms, an activist and Indivisible leader; and San Diego Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

The chairman of the Republican Party of San Diego County, Tony Krvaric tweeted a response to the rally Sunday afternoon:

Protestors at the nationwide rallies demanded that the House of Representatives impeaches Donald Trump and that the Senate removes him from office.

The Baby Trump balloon was seen being inflated at the event.