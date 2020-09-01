SAN DIEGO — House Democrats are preparing to pass a measure that would limit President Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran. Meanwhile, another local group called "No war with Iran" will rally for peace Thursday at the UCSD campus at Torrey Pines and La Jolla Village Drive to protest recent attacks.

The following statement is posted on their website:

"We will not be forced into another war. On Thursday, January 9, at 5 p.m. local time, the anti-war majority in this country will get visible to oppose Trump's war and say #NoWarWithIran."

President Trump tweeted Thursday, saying in part, “Hope that all House Republicans will vote against Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s War Powers Resolution" and that it's "just another Democrat fraud. Presidential Harassment!”





On Wednesday, President Donald Trump spoke to the press in the Grand Foyer at the White House. The Iranian strikes had come days after Trump authorized the targeted killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force.

A group called "Veterans for Peace" lined up along the I-5 bridge at 8th Avenue Wednesday to protest against the recent attacks, saying war is not the answer. Another rally was held Wednesday night at Balboa Park, where a group of Iranians held signs that read, "No war on Iran."

"No war with Iran" say "the devastation that a war with Iran could bring upon the earth and humanity cannot be overstated, millions of lives hang in the balance. None of us will win, except politicians and corporations."

The rally at UCSD is scheduled to be held at 5 p.m.