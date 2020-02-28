SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Democratic Party, Council President Georgette Gomez and Assemblyman Todd Gloria will hold a rally Friday to encourage voting.



The get-out-the-vote event at the County Registrar of Voters office is being held at noon to kick off the final stretch of campaigning before the March 3 primary election.



Democratic volunteers and activists will turn in ballots at the Registrar of Voters and encourage San Diego voters to do the same.

